Trump supporters gather at Walter Reed Medical Center

BETHESDA, MD (WTRF) Supporters of President Trump have been gathered outside Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland since the president’s admission there on Friday evening for coronavirus.
- Boo at the Zoo welcomes you back for 31st year but with new guidelines
- Brown bests Aranda in rematch of 2017 Troy vs. LSU upset
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after a chaotic week in Washington
- Regal Cinemas owner considering closure of all theaters worldwide
- ‘They broke the rules’: Chris Wallace calls out Trump family, chief of staff for not wearing masks at debate