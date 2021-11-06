Vaccine mandate for companies temporarily stopped by appeals court

Cites "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the mandate.

Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron

U.S. President Joe Biden looks on prior to a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Biden attended Saturday Vigil Mass at St. Patrick’s Church a day after telling reporters that Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive Communion, despite the opposition of some conservatives in the U.S. upset with his support for abortion rights. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According reports, President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies has been temporarily halted by a U.S. federal appeals court today.

The mandate would have required companies with 100 employees or more to demand that workers take a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Reports say the mandate was to begin Jan. 4. Biden announced the mandate Thursday.

US mandates companies with 100+ employees need to be vaccinated or tested by Jan. 4

The mandate was controversial and led to lawsuits from many states with Republican leadership, reports say.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued the stay, citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the mandate, reports say.

The Biden administration has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the request for a permanent injunction according to reports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

