What happens if no stimulus package comes in; financial experts raise concerns

The longer it is until we see some sort of new stimulus bill, if we even see one, is raising concerns for financial experts.

All this stems from an ongoing battle up in Washington, but all this waiting is what financial experts say could damage our economy.

They’re debating what the size of the stimulus package should be and where it would go.

A lot of people are feeling the affects of this.

Unemployment benefits are starting to run out and people are coming off their special bonus they paid for unemployment for several months. Financial experts say some are being laid off and businesses are closing, especially those in Hospitality, the restaurant, and airline industry.

But the sooner the debate is over, Financial expert Jason Haswell says, the better.

“It’d be nice if Washington could sort of unite on this one and come together and do what’s right for the people who are suffering out there. That’s what I’d like to see. Be good to see one where both teams put it together and do what’s right for our country.” Jason Haswell, managing director of Monteverde group

But if nothing happens, Haswell says unemployment rate could start to pick up.

We may be seeing people missing their rent, getting behind on mortgages, and they could possibly loose their homes, which Haswell says would affect the economy in a negative way.