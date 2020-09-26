Wheeling locals share in experience of Nation’s Prayer Walk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — In response to the current tension seen throughout America, over 50,000 people or more joined together Saturday at the Nation’s Capital in prayer… Not for a certain candidate to win come November, but for the nation itself — All the elected representatives in the U.S., (both Democrats and Republicans) asking for God’s discernment and protection.

Lead by Evangelist Franklin Graham, the 2-mile walk started at the Lincoln Memorial and ended around 2:30 at the U.S. Capitol. Pausing to pray at the World War Two Memorial, Washington Memorial and Archives along the way.

The footage you see was taken by Wheeling locals who attended Saturday’s march.