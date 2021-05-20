WV Treasurer: Biden Administration’s push against fossil fuel banking “un-American”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s treasurer says he’ll fight to keep funding available to fossil fuel companies—and their energy available to consumers.

Reports came out last month that the Biden Administration was putting pressure on banks to cut off their lending to coal and natural gas businesses.

According to a letter from Senate Republicans, Climate Envoy John Kerry wanted that money to go to alternative energy—but Treasurer Riley Moore says he won’t have it.

He says his office will send letters to banks telling them not to comply, and calls the administration’s efforts “un-American.”

We have coal, natural gas reserves in West Virginia, people want them, international markets want them, this is still a legal business. It’s still a legal business in this country, let us do what we’re going to do as West Virginians. Riley Moore, WV State Treasurer

Moore compared the administration’s tactics to command and control economics.

He says he’s for a free marketplace, and that companies should embrace green energy by choice rather than force.