Washington Wild Things playing ball this summer despite Major League Baseball put on pause

WASHINGTON, P.A. (WTRF)- Major League Baseball may be returning but one professional team has been having games this whole month. In June, the Frontier League, in which the Washington Wild Things compete decided to cancel this season. However, the league said teams could still participate in baseball related activities, allowing the Washington Wild Things to have a season after all.

“It feels good, I know that everyone is getting a little stir crazy, they want to come outside, they want to see some baseball, some live sports, said Zach Strecker, a Wild Things pitcher. “I know I’m going crazy. There’s no sports on tv.”

“It makes me feel great. Like I said, I’m just blessed,” said Ray Hernandez, a Wild Things third baseman. “A lot of guys like me got laid off, so fired during covid, so we were with other teams, so just happy that we have a new situation, a new opportunity to give one hundred percent.”

The team has taken precautions to make sure that fans are safe. Upon entering, fans have their temperature checked, and from here are required to practice social distancing. The games also have stopped the sale of draft beer and fountain beverages.

The team is certainly happy to be playing the sport they love.

“It’s been loose, it’s probably been the most fun playing baseball we’ve had in a long time, everyone is excited to get out here, every day is a new day and you get to play the sport you love,” said Strecker. In addition, the Wild Things Park has a specific area for fans 55 and older.