Wasn’t COVID supposed to die in warm weather? Health experts say that isn’t necessarily true

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Health officials across the country were once hopeful that summer weather would help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Previous lab studies have shown that that factors such as sunlight, high temperatures and humidity have impacted the transmission of respiratory viruses.

However with the number of positive cases on the rise, it’s evident lab results do not necessarily translate to real life numbers.

When you’re in such close contact with people or your not socially distancing it doesn’t matter whether there is heat or not because this virus is transmitted by respiratory droplets, you’re still going to be able to transmit it, despite it being hot out. Dr. David Hess

Internal Medicine, WVU Medicine, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Health experts also say that since COVID 19 is a newer virus, there is no previous immunity, which also leads to the spread.