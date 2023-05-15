(WARNING: Video contains profane language, viewer discretion is advised)

A Broadway actor responded to the controversy surrounding Bud Light beer by rebranding the drink as “painfully gay” in a song performed at 54 Below Cabaret on May 4.

PJ Adzima told Storyful that the song, which he wrote with Eli Bolin, was well-received by the audience and online.

“Bud Light, the liberal beer, so drink it if you’re cis or if you’re queer,” Adzima sings in the footage.

Bud Light has been the center of controversy since featuring the transgender influencer and performer Dylan Mulvaney in an ad campaign.

Adzima is currently performing in The Book of Mormon on Broadway.

Credit: PJ Adzima via Storyful