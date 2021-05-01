WATCH: Baby Dog reveals her Kentucky Derby picks (with some help from Gov. Justice)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.: (WTRF) —

Baby Dog, Governor Jim Justice’s English Bulldog, made a special appearance Friday at the governor’s briefing and revealed her top picks for today’s Kentucky Derby.

She even wore her fanciest hat. Her milliner really put a lot of work into that headpiece.

Here are the equine names you need to know to make that winning bet:

Essential Quality for the win

Highly Motivated will come in right along with Essential Quality

Hot Rod Charley for the longshot