According to techsmart, a construction worker in Dublin was removed from the site after filming himself dropping a bag of his poop off a crane.

The man was working on the construction site through a subcontractor in Dublin.

After getting notified about the incident the project manager removed the man from the building site and said he will never be able to work on any of the company’s sites again, reported techsmart.

The video of the man holding up the blue and red plastic bag quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, the man holds the bag up and jokes about “the joys of being a crane driver”, then later drops the tied bag onto a rooftop underneath the crane and zooms into the messy aftermath.

A company spokesperson said, “As soon as we became aware of this incident they were removed from the site and will not work on any other of our sites in the future. We also carried out a safety check and remedial hygiene works to the adjacent building.”