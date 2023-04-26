The Nu Metal band Crazy Town has recently been kicked off a tour after a fight between band members at a tour stop went viral.

WATCH: Crazy Town members fight each other (WARNING EXPLICIT VIDEO)

Crazy Town, known for their hit song “Butterfly” was part of the Nu Metal Madness 2 tour that features (hed) P.E, Adema, and Tantric.

In the viral video, the members Shifty Shellshock (Seth Binzer) and Bobby Reeves can be seen fist-fighting and arguing over money after a Myrtle Beach show.

From fan footage video, it seems that Shellshock missed the Crazy Town set at the Myrtle Beach show for unknown reasons. The PRP reported that Shellshock has shown erratic behavior onstage during the current Nu Metal Madness Tour.

Vocalist Jared Gomes of (hed) P.E took to Instagram and announced Crazy Town was kicked off the Nu Metal Madness Tour.

” (hed) P.E had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We’re not saints, by any means, and (hed)p.e. has done some crazy shit. I’m not passing judgement on Crazy Town or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us, we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show. Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now — Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road, battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. You’ve seen the video. If it was just a fistfight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to mediate that shit. But this is a lot deeper,” Gomes said in a statement.

The Nu Metal Madness 2 tour has 12 stops left on the tour.







