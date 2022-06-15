Police in Florida arrested former WWE champion wrestler Jeff Hardy in Volusia County on Monday, June 13, on a felony driving under the influence (DUI) charge.

Dashcam footage shows police pursuing a swerving white Dodge Charger driven by 44-year-old Hardy, a former WWE champion and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) wrestler, along a freeway in eastern Florida.

When the vehicle is stopped, three officers make verbal commands before drawing their weapons, the footage shows.

Hardy is removed from the vehicle and is heard admitting to police that he was drinking shots of Fireball whiskey before he got behind the wheel.

ESPN reported Hardy had a blood alcohol level between .291 and .294. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

According to court documents, it was his third arrest for DUI in the last 10 years.

Hardy was also charged with driving with a suspended, canceled, or revoked license, and violation of restrictions placed on a driver’s license.

He posted bail and was released later Monday, records show.

In a statement, AEW founder Tony Khan said Hardy was suspended without pay, and mandated his treatment and sobriety before he would be allowed to return.

“We’ve made it clear to Jeff that we’ll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he’s open to receiving,” Khan’s statement read. “In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

