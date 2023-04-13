One dollar hotdog night at the Philadelphia Phillies home game against the Miami Marlins devolved into a food fight on Tuesday, April 11, as hopes of a Phillies win started to fade.

Video filmed by Twitter user @Jrog1122 shows fans launching hotdogs and trash at each other in the stands at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

Local media reported the park recorded a sell-out crowd, and exceptionally long lines for cheap hotdogs. By the end of the night, approximately 58,000 hotdogs had been sold, reports said.

The Marlins defeated the Phillies eight runs to four.