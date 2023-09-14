Police in Gainesville, Florida, said a suspect was in custody after an excavator was crashed through the wall of a Walmart on Monday night, September 11, with damage also seen at a separate storage unit.

The Gainesville Police Department alleged the suspect “stole a large excavator, drove it around the southwest (taking out power poles), and then drove through the wall of the Walmart.” They later found a storage unit also damaged.

According to a local news report, citing police, Jesse Charles Smith, 47, was charged after allegedly hotwiring the excavator and causing an estimated $2 million of damage.