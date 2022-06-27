A lawmaker is praising her daughter after she claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed her child during a photo opportunity.

Mayra Flores who is a congresswoman for Texas took to Twitter after a video was released of her daughters getting in a picture with Pelosi.

Flores said, “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her.”

‘”She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” Flores said of her daughter.

Flores also added in the tweet “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

You can view the video here.