WATCH LIVE! Baby Giraffe Cam!

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WTRF) You’re invited to a baby shower (and maybe even get to see the baby!) The Nashville Zoo has a mama giraffe, Nasha, who is getting ready to have a baby and we have web cameras so you can see the giraffes “live.”

Two cameras are in the giraffe house where Nasha and the other two resident giraffes stay at night and the third camera is in the exhibit area. 

Currently, the giraffes are in the exhibit during the daytime hours and go into the giraffe house around 4:00 p.m. each day. 

Here’s a link to the Baby Giraffe cam!

Baby Giraffe Cam

