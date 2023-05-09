A police officer who was treated to a viral musical performance during a traffic stop in Pickens, South Carolina, in mid-April received an unexpected roadside lesson in clog dancing from an elderly man less than three weeks later.

“Officer Woodmansee has an eye for finding gifted people on traffic stops,” Pickens Police wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “This stop for failure to maintain lane quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson from a kind gentleman who had just left Cotton Eyed Joe’s,” a dance hall in the middle of the town, they said.

Body-worn and dashcam footage shows Officer Woodmansee speaking to the man outside his vehicle shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, May 7, and asking him about his night of dancing.

“Do you dance?” the man asks Woodmansee, after showing her the dancing clogs he was wearing.

“No – I’ve never seen it before,” Woodmansee replies, referring to the style of dance.

The man offers to teach her a “two-step” on the road. “Right here?” Woodmansee asks. “Right there,” he replies.

Pickens Police joked that they were “not sure yet if Officer Woodmansee will receive training credits from the Criminal Justice Academy for learning the two-step” but said “it definitely brought a smile to our face.”