A man wearing a “poop” emoji costume aiming to highlight what he called a “turd of a bill” on police accountability interrupted a council meeting in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County on Monday, May 2, by deploying a stink bomb in the room, police said.

In footage of the meeting, the man, who identifies himself as Phil Ateto, gives testimony to the council in which he complains that they passed a bill establishing a Police Accountability Board without involving the Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability, and which gives “the illusion of transparency, but with no actual accountability.”

“You got it passed with the labor and discomfort that comes with passing a giant turd, and then thought you could flush it and move on,” Ateto says, before accusing the council of “betraying the most marginalized people in our community” and “upholding white supremacy.”

A few minutes later, after Ateto returns to a seat in the audience, councillors begin smelling something pungent in the room. The odor prompts them to take a recess and clear the chambers as court officers try to identify the source. The officers swiftly approach Ateto – one of only a handful of people in the audience – and escort him out of the room.

Storyful has reached out to the Anne Arundel County Police Department to seek more information.

The content in this entry is provided (by an NGO/activist/public body) for public dissemination and rebroadcast. It may be used freely with credit. Credit: Anne Arundel County via Storyful