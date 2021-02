Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTRF)- A mariachi band was spotted playing outside the home of Texas senator Ted Cruz on Sunday.

A GoFundMe was set up by Adam Jama, from Carrollton, Texas for the mariachi band to perform and have donations go to benefit Texas Children’s Hospital

Cruz canceled his Cancun vacation, after he faced social media backlash when Texas was hit widespread power outages, and as thousands remained without running water.

When Cruz returned to Texas he admitted the trip was “obviously a mistake”.