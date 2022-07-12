New York City has released A Public Service Announcement on what to do if the city would have a nuclear attack.
The PSA begins with a woman saying “So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.’
There are three steps that the PSA hits on for people to follow if a nuclear attack occurs:
- Get Inside
- Get inside fast, your friends and family need to get inside.
- Staying in the car is not an option.
- Also, stay away from the windows
- Stay Inside
- Shut all doors and windows.
- Have a basement, get there. If not get into the middle of the building
- Get clean immediately, if you were outside during the blast. Remove and bag all outer clothing to keep radioactive dust and ash away from your body
- Shower with soap or shampoo
- Stay Tuned
- Follow media for more information
- Officals will send emergency alerts
- Stay inside until officials say its safe.
The video was published on Youtube under the NYC Emergency Management