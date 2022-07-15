A mile-long procession of 52 empty school buses made its way through Houston, Texas, on its way to Senator Ted Cruz’s home on July 14 to raise awareness for gun violence.

The project was organized by the nonprofit Change the Ref, which is seeking to reduce the influence of the National Rifle Association on the federal government and raise awareness of mass shootings.

The group said the number of empty bus seats – 4,368 – represents the number of US children killed by gun violence in 2020.

This footage captured on a freeway shows the fleet of yellow buses, marked “NRA Children’s Museum.” According to Change the Ref, their first stop was Cruz’s home, where the father of a student killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018 delivered a letter written by his son prior to his murder.

Credit: @PrisciCDHOU via Storyful