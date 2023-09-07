PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Cell phones were recording when the incident went down inside the Chipotle on Ridgewood Drive in Parma Tuesday night.

“We walked in and it was really busy. You could tell they were slammed,” said a witness, who did not want to be identified.

Video showed the woman confront the worker.

“You could tell she was upset with her order. She ended up grabbing her order and left. About five minutes later, she came back in,” the witness said.

Video showed the woman bringing her Chipotle bowl back with her and slamming it on the counter.

Seconds later, she threw the entire bowl in the worker’s face.

“At that moment, I wasn’t sure what to do because I felt so awful for [the worker]. At the same time, I was nervous to get involved,” said the witness.

The video goes on to show the woman putting her hands on another customer who tried to stop her. That customer, along with the witness, ran out to write down the suspect’s license plate number and give it to the police.

The Chipotle worker did not want to do an on-cam interview. However she says she was shocked by the entire incident and suffers from anxiety as a result of what she had to endure.

“We were so impressed with the way she was able to handle herself. She had been dealing with it, the woman was screaming for 10 minutes before that and then came back in and continued to act that way,” said the witness.

Meanwhile, police say 39 year old Rosemary Lynn Hayne of Parma was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Video of the assault was posted to Reddit and immediately went viral. Customers have organized a GoFundMe for the worker: