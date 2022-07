US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at podcaster Alex Stein, who shouted abuse at her while she was entering the US Capitol on July 13.

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez, often known as AOC, called the incident “deeply disgusting” and accused Stein of “seeking extremist fame.”

“I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Credit: Alex Stein via Storyful