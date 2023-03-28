Before addressing the nation after a school shooting in Nashville, President Joe Biden made jokes about ice cream.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m doctor Jill Biden’s husband, and I ate Jeni’s ice cream. Chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.” the President joked.

The President addressed the crowd in the East Room of The White House that was there for the Women’s Business Summit, acknowledging U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, calling him ” one of the best guys in the United States Congress.” The President then pointed out four kids in the room and asked the “good-looking kids” to stand up

The President then went into talking about the school shooting and called it “sick” and “a family’s worst nightmare” He also demanded that Congress pass a ban on assault weapons.

Three children, three adults, and the suspect were killed in a shooting at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning. Surveillance video shows the shooter shot their way into the campus.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school with an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade

Metro Nashville Police confirmed all three children were 9 years old, identifying them as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Authorities also identified the staff members as Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61 years old, and Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60.

Aaron initially said the shooter appeared to be a teenager, but police later identified them as 28-year-old Audrey Hale from Nashville. Investigators say Hale was a former student of the school who identified as transgender.