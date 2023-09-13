A hearing at the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico’s Congress took a bizarre turn on September 12, when Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and ufologist, presented what he claimed were 1,000-year-old “non-human” bodies.

Maussan said the bodies “were found buried in diatomite mines,” adding that “diatomaceous earth has the ability to desiccate the bodies; it does not allow the growth of bacteria or fungi and so these bodies were preserved for 1,000 years.”

The presentation came during a hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, Mexico’s Expansion news site said.

Maussan has previously made similar claims which have been widely debunked.