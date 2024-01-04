CLEVELAND (WJW) – Shoppers nationwide have been hunting for the Target limited-edition ‘Galentine’s Day’ Stanley tumbler, and it’s taken social media by storm.
Footage posted to TikTok by Mikayla Dixon in late December shows customers waiting outside a Florida store. Shoppers are seen running into the store once it opened, but Dixon said she was able to get her cup.
“Stanley’s” were on many Christmas wish lists in 2023, with the cup’s popularity still seeming to grow.
The pink and red cups were released for $49.95 at Target stores on Dec. 31 nationwide. Now, Fox 8 News is seeing these water bottles listed on eBay for as much as $90-$180.
Stanley cups gained popularity throughout 2022 and 2023, mainly for those in their tweens, teens, and 20s as many TikTok and YouTube influencers began using them in videos.