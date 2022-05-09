A suspected DUI driver crashed into almost a dozen vehicles at a shopping center parking lot in Oregon City, Oregon, on May 5, police said.

Oregon City Police released dramatic footage of the incident at the Southridge Shopping Center on Beavercreek Road. A total of two 12 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including the suspect’s vehicle, and two businesses.

The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment, police said. No one else was injured in the incident. The suspect was identified as 68-year-old Oregon City resident John Coady, according to Oregon Live.

The suspect was arrested on allegations of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering, police said.

The content in this entry is provided (by an NGO/activist/public body) for public dissemination and rebroadcast. It may be used freely with credit. Credit: Oregon City Police via Storyful