Police in Port Arthur, Texas, released footage on May 5 as they searched for a man accused of stealing a homeowner’s lawnmower and using it to cut their grass.

The Port Arthur Police Department released footage from April 1 in an effort to track down the suspect, identified as Marcus Hubbard. Police said Hubbard was seen on security cameras removing the lawnmower on April Fools’ Day and using it to cut grass in the homeowner’s front and back yards.

As officers arrived at the scene, Hubbard was seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him before abandoning it in an alley. Police asked anyone with information about Hubbard’s whereabouts to come forward.

