A million-dollar lawsuit against Taco Bell was filed on July 13 by a customer who did not expect to have “boiling water” poured on them by a manager when they entered the restaurant in June.

The law firms handling the case said that the customers, which included a minor, were given “severe burns and trauma” as a result of the incident.

“The actions of Taco Bell employees and management in this incident were callous, outrageous, and inexcusable,” the firms said in their joint statement. “This tragic and violent incident that has caused customers, one being a child, life-altering burns and psychological damage over a taco order raises questions about Taco Bell’s hiring and vetting process, as well as their training procedures relating to resolving disputes with customers.”

According to the firms, additional footage released from the incident shows another employee handling a firearm but it was not confirmed what the employee was exactly holding.

Taco Bell Corp did not disclose its employee policy on carrying firearms in the workplace, saying it could not “comment further on the specifics of the incident” due to pending litigation.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in Taco Bell restaurants. We take this very seriously and are working with our local franchisee to investigate.”

Ben Crump Law via Storyful