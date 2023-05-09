A woman who survived five days stranded in the Australian bush with only a juice box and a bottle of wine was rescued by Victoria Police on May 5.

Police said Lillian Ip went on holiday to the town of Bright, Victoria, and when she didn’t make her daily call to check-in with loved ones on April 30, they raised the alarm.

Ip had taken a wrong turn and hit a dead-end on a drive to Dartmouth Dam, police said. While trying to turn around, the car became stuck in mud. She had no mobile coverage to call for help, police added.

A police helicopter spotted her car after a five-day search and directed a police van to her location where she was found safe and well. She was taken to hospital for observation and treated for dehydration.

“First thing that came to mind was water and a cigarette,” she told 9News in an interview. “Thank God [for] the policewoman, she had a cigarette,” Ip said.

Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful