Water main break in Bellaire leaves half of its residents without water through the night Tuesday

BELLAIRE, Oh.-(WTRF) Crews in Bellaire will be working through Tuesday night following a water main break on Guernsey Street near the high school.

Officials from the Bellaire Water Department tell 7News the six inch break happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon sending water gushing four feet high.

We are being told that crews are draining water lines in the area so they can dig and make the necessary repairs overnight.

Officials say half of the residents in Bellaire remain without water Tuesday tonight, but that water should be restored by Wednesday morning.

Damage is minimal.

That vicinity is still blocked off at this time to all traffic.