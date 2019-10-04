Water rates to increase in McMechen

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Early on Thursday, McMechen residents expressed outrage after rumors had been swirling about a dramatic hike in the price of water. And at nightfall, city council met to discuss a price increase.

As for the new numbers, the minimum increase in water rates will be $5.18 per month. That’s for anybody who uses two-thousand gallons of water or less.

The next rate would be $9.18 per month. But it all depends on just how much water you’re using.

“All of it is based on their usage,” said McMechen mayor David Goddard. “So if you’re a smart person and don’t run water all the time for just nothing, you’re water bill is not going to be that big. This whole project is something that has been going on for almost seven years now and the water rates started raising four years ago, the first round of it and this is the final phase of it.”

Mayor Goddard says that the new rates will likely kick in as of November 1. McMechen’s water system is in the midst of a $6.5 million project.