OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Summer is nearly here, which means the return of Waterfront Wednesdays at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

Tonight’s entertainment featured The Trainjumpers, who performed a variety of country tunes.

There is a large swath of events scheduled throughout the summer. You can view the upcoming lineups for Waterfront Wednesdays and many more events by visiting http://www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents.

Keep in mind that all event are subject to change without notice, often due to weather. Follow the City of Wheeling’s Facebook page for updates.