WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Gas prices are at an all time high across the country.

Just as road trips and vacations are about to be at an all time high.

We spoke with AAA about what people can do in their daily life to save money.

In just one week gas prices have shot up 50 cents in West Virginia.

The average price of gas in the mountain state is $3.89.

Director of Public of Affairs AAA East Central, Jim Garrity said there are a number of factors behind the high prices.

One of the biggest being the price of crude oil.

“It has increased drastically following the news out of Ukraine and Russia and to begin with it was already on an uphill climb and we’re also going into that time of the year were with the weather nicer and more people are getting out and driving. So demand is increasing and supply is going down.” Jim Garrity – Director of Public of Affairs AAA East Central

Garrity said there are a number of things people can do to save money.

The obvious one is not to drive as much, you can combine all your errands to one day a week.

By limiting the number of things in you car; to lessen the load. One you might not think of is cutting down on speeding.

“You burn fuel way less efficiently every five miles over 50 an hour that you’re going you are earning fuel less sufficiently because you’re making the car work harder.” Jim Garrity – Director of Public of Affairs AAA East Central

Another thing people can do is enroll in fuel rewards as much as possible.

Here is the AAA link for Shell Gas fuel rewards.

There is also a link for gas prices across the country.