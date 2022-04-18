WETZEL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – A new prevention and recovery facility opened its doors in News Martinsville on Monday, hoping to help countless residents in the area.

Take Action and Youth Services System have teamed up and sent specialists to the heart of Wetzel County.

The Mayor of New Martinsville, Sandy Hunt, said the city is in desperate need of these resources and added she prays this is the start of a new beginning.

The Director of prevention services at YSS explained this is a unique facility that combines recovery and prevention services into one.

We’ll be able to kind of reach kids where they are before they start using and hopefully help them to make better choices. On the other end of the spectrum with the recovery services and be able to link them to treatment services if needed. We have a post overdose response staff member here that can actually link them directly to the treatment services that they need and help walk them through the steps of recovery. Lori Garrett-Bumba, Director of Prevention Services, YSS



Many community members recognize the problem is real and supported these organizations by attending the ribbon cutting.

A local business, Prodigy Wellness, held a fundraiser on Monday they presented the organization with a check.

Director of Take Action, Dawnita Matthews explained their goal is to save as many lives as they can.

A lot of times they don’t know where to find us. If they need help. This makes us so that there is a spot that they can just stop in here, whether it’s a family member or the addict themselves or whatever, they can stop here and they know where to find us. We’re really encouraged that we can make a difference in this community. We can change lives Dawnita Matthews, Director, Take Action

The YSS Prevention Services and Take Action Recovery Resource Center say they have worked hard to open this location and are ready to take on the challenge.

If you are looking for help or information, their new facility is located on North Bridge Street near Speedway.