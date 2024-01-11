WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say they’re coming together to honor him.

Congregations throughout Wheeling of all denominations are gathering over the weekend to celebrate the life and good work of Martin Luther King Jr.

An interfaith worship service is happening this Sunday at 6 P-M at Wayman A-M-E Church in Wheeling.

Judge Terri Jamison will be the guest preacher for the event plus a handful of community members who are 80 years or older will be recognized.

Event organizers say MLK Jr. called for black and white, Protestants and Catholics and Jews and Gentiles to come together on this day.

Bishop Darrell Cummings says we should approach the day as day on and not a day off.

We are hoping people see this as a day on and not a day off. What we mean for that is to incorporate that spirit of making a difference in someone’s life, supporting these programs letting our whole community know that we are one. That this is not just an African American holiday. Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Wheeling resident Rod Lee and Rabbi Joshua Lief will receive the 2024 Martin Luther King Award and Teddi Grogan and Martha Wright will honored as this year’s Rosa Parks Laureates.