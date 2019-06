Weirton kicked off its first ‘Community Spring Street Cleanup’ event Saturday

The community concluded a two-day event that saw students and residents come together in an effort to improve public spaces.

Students led a cleanup during school hours on Friday and the rest of the community assembled Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to finish things out.

This event is part the Department of Environmentlal Protection’s WV Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup program.