Weirton honors first responders for heroic actions

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Weirton used 9/11 and West Virginia Heroes Day to honor its firefighters, policemen, and other fire responders for all they do.

At a ceremony commemorating the day, several first responders were also recognized for their heroic efforts during a near-drowning that could have ended tragically, but didn’t.

The day that police say could have cost a little boy his life was back in July, but those brave first responders didn’t hesitate when they received the call.

These heroes of Weirton have turned the city into what it is known as today, the safest city in West Virginia.

It’s good to be a part of. It feels great to be a part of that. It’s good to give back to the citizens of Weirton. That’s what they deserve. Patrolman Reese Thompson, Weirton Police Department

The Mayor of Weirton is very proud.

We do a good job. Our investigators do a good job, and the inspectors and patrolmen on the road. They always get the proper information. Harold Miller, Mayor, City of Weirton

Mayor Miller is talking about the Weirton Fire Department, Police Department, state troopers, EMS, and other first responders.

He also reflected on July 10. That’s the day first responders received a call to a scene that Patrolman Reese Thompson said he responded to within 30 seconds and was the first one there.

It’s great that the city of Weirton recognizes for all of our efforts and what happened back in July. Patrolman Reese Thompson, Weirton Police Department

Thompson is one of the first responders that saved a little boy’s life. He and others also helped bring children that were trapped under a bridge in a creek back to safety.

That all just shows you the character and the dedication of the employees of the departments that we have; police, fire, ambulance and rescue. Harold Miller, Mayor, City of Weirton

Not just Patrolman Thompson, but Lieutenant Brian Beatty, Sergeant Troy Bickers, and Senior Trooper Justin Padurean, all received a special thanks for that day.

Mayor Miller applauds all the departments for their good work and their training both on and off duty.