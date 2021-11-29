Weirton is another step closer to closing in on a site for the city’s new police headquarters

WEIRTON, W.Va. – (WTRF) Weirton city councilmembers are offering their opinion when it comes to the city’s new proposed police department headquarters.

Members held an informational workshop Monday night in an effort to help move the conversation forward.

There has been talk that the new headquarters could be built on the Edwin J. Bowman Baseball Field in addition to four other sites in the city.

Councilmembers heard from architects in an informative meeting while local residents made their case in a town hall setting voicing their thoughts as to why they are either in favor or opposed to the various proposed location sites.

“We’re already here to December. We’ve been talking about this and going through this process really since March. So, hopefully we can come to some consensus and will be ready to move forward.” Terry Weigel, Weirton City Councilmember Ward 7

There are three different options near the ballfield.

They include a north, central and south option.

The north option will not affect the ballfield, unlike the central and south options, according to the architect, and would be built in the space which is currently a parking lot near the state building and current police headquarters.

The proposed building would be approximately a 27,000 square foot structure once completed.