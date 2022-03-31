WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Weirton is looking to the state for help with funding for their Sewer Upgrades.

Just last week we told you about the $22 Million dollar grant the Weirton Water Plant received in Congressionally Directed Spending dollars.

Now they are in need of funding for the expansion of the sewer capacity from 4 million gallons to 8 million which will compensate for any potential economic growth in the city.

City Council has earmarked $4 million from ARP money and they are applying for a $5 million US-EDA grant but they really need additional help from the State.

“Working together with the residence of weird and it would be wonderful if we could get an award that would lessen the burden of the customers have to pay in their monthly utility bills.” A.D. MASTRANTONI – WEIRTON UTILITIES DIRECTOR

He said if Governor Justice was to give an award to the city they will be able to keep the rates for residents low, guarantee success in development, plus it’s an investment for Weirton’s future.