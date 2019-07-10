Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Weirton residents file lawsuit due to the handling of Weirton Steel BOP building

News

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

90 people living in the Weirton area have filed a lawsuit against Frontier Industrial Corporation, the City of Weirton, and others, due to the handling of the Weirton Steel BOP Building back in March.


These people say the cloud from the demolition caused health issues.


The lawsuit claims that an independent chemist ran tests on the dust left behind from the blast– and found that it contained hazardous materials.


The lawsuit also alleges that the city of Weirton knew this was a possibility due to the outcome of previous demolitions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter