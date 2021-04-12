WELD hosts women in wellness panel focused on managing stress

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Stressful. That’s probably how most people would describe the last year or so, and it can be difficult to manage.

That’s why WELD (Women for Economic Leadership Development) Upper Ohio Valley hosted a virtual women’s wellness panel on Monday.

It was called “giving yourself the oxygen mask first”. Panelists gave tips on how to care for yourself and manage that stress because doing so is important at any age or stage of life.

They may sound small, but speakers recommend spending time outside, a bit of exercise or even a positive morning routine to help with stress.

You have to be in the right head space. And after the year we’ve had in the pandemic the mental health issues about for all of us and if we’re not taking care of ourselves, we’re not going to be able to take care of anybody else. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of School, Wheeling Country Day School.

Other speakers include CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Douglas Harrison and Renee Storm, who helps motivate others to reach their physical and achievement goals. The panel was moderated by Melissa Evick with Visiting Angels.

The mission of WELD is to help promote more women in leadership. They do that by helping women to build their professional networks and develop both personally and professionally. Eventually, through the nationwide organization, women are able to pay it forward to others who are trying to grow and succeed.