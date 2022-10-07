STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A well-known writer of plays, movies and TV shows will be the speaker for the next Herald Star Speaker Series event.

Jeffrey Hatcher was born in Steubenville and graduated from Wintersville High School.

His movie credits include Casanova, Mr. Holmes and Good Liar.

His TV credits include episodes of Columbo and The Mentalist.

Hatcher plans to talk about things from his youth in the Ohio Valley that he ended up using in his writings.

There are probably about five or six titles that are based on things that happened when I was a kid or in high school, that kind of thing. So, I’m going to riff on that, mostly to talk about how the things that happen to you growing up often turn into things that you can use later later in life, especially if you’re a writer. Jeffrey Hatcher, Writer

He will speak at 7:30 p.m. on November 2 at the Indian Creek High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $75 each. VIP packages are available, including a private reception and meet-and-greet.

For information, call (740) 283-4711.

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of the event.