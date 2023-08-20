JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Summer is ending which means fall weather and activities are right around the corner.

If you’re a fan of haunted houses and spooky attractions, you’ll be happy to know that the Wells Township Haunted House opening weekend is set for Friday, September 22.

This haunted attraction is never the same from one year to the next.

Sean Norman, the haunted house president, says there are a lot of new scares this year.

“We’re looking forward to that opening weekend. We’ve got a lot in store, as always, all new, everything is changed. We’re amping it up and firing the engines up. Live bands every night. We get some fantastic bands from local as well as Pittsburgh and Cleveland that are going to come down and put on shows for the patrons while they’re waiting in the yard. If you’ve never been here before, shame on you. If you have, you know it’s completely different than any other haunted attraction you’ve ever been to.” Sean Norman | President, Wells Township Haunted House

Gates are open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with general admission starting at $16.

While there are no age restrictions, it is not recommended to bring children under the age of 12.

To find out how to buy tickets or VIP tickets, visit their website or follow their Facebook page.