Wells Township ready to bring the scares this Halloween

With the un-seasonally hot temperatures that have invaded the area over the past few days, it’s hard to believe that fall is right around the corner.

And what comes with fall is, of course, Halloween.



In fact, many of the areas haunted attractions open as early as tomorrow.

That includes one of the areas most popular sites, the Wells Township Haunted House.

It’s well known throughout the Buckeye State. Wells Township was recently voted the number one haunted attraction in Ohio, out of 130 other sites surveyed.

Crews have been hard at work since January and are now putting the finishing touches on this year’s edition.

I have so many new friends from this and we’re all super nice and we bond really easily and I really like scaring people so.. Kaden Bednarek. Actor, Wells Township Haunted House.

To see the peoples faces when they come through, that’s what draws me back, because we have people that come, not only around here but from all over and it’s just pure magic Blaine Hicks. Actor, Wells Township Haunted House

I’ve always been excited. I wanted to do this since I was 10 years old, when I first came to the haunted house Dominic Hrancho. First Year Actor.

Creator Sean Norman says there will be plenty of new attractions as well as some old favorites at this year’s haunted house.

For more information, you can go to http://www.wellstownshiphauntedhouse.com/