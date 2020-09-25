Wellsburg Bridge halfway done; expected to be comple by 2022

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – All you have to do is get a glimpse of the magnificent span that will take you from Wellsburg to Brilliant, and you can see the progress.

Just a couple years to go until this bridge is giving you another way to get to the other side of the river that workers say will make your trip shorter.

It’s nice to be a part of it. I think that this project has been in the making for quite some time. To actually be part of it, and see it build, it’s very exciting Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer

This bridge that will span from Wellsburg to Brilliant is half way done.

It’s turning into an 830-foot-long bridge all along the Ohio River. Workers say the keystones pieces, which are the last two pieces of the arch, are all up.

It’s coming along. It’s a rather large project Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer

All connections and cross frames are now up, but there’s still a lot left to do.

They’re building the piers on the West Virginia side of the river and building it up out of the water. The upper structure is also being built along the river. While on the Ohio side, the deck is still in-the-making, as well as some road work that’s being done in Brilliant.

A lot of unique things happening on this project that we don’t normally experience with our normal roadway and bridge projects. Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer

They won’t float the upper structure to the piers until they are almost done with the project. They will lift it with cranes and lower it into place.

I feel like we’ll be ready to close up the project towards the completion date. Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer

Construction isn’t expected to be finished until November of 2022.



