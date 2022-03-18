BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

An indictment has been dismissed without prejudice against the Wellsburg police officer who is facing child pornography charges.

Without prejudice means charges can be re-filed or even new charges can be filed if the prosecutor decides to take that action.

Jonathan Griffin was indicted on March 7 for alleged possession, electronic access, and or distribution of child porn.

Officials say the offenses were between December 6 through December 22, 2020.

We will continue to keep updated on this case.