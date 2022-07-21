BRILLIANT, Oh. (WTRF) — There is one common thread that ties two towns together forever.

Frank Haas of the Wellsburg Kiwanis Club and Butch Ford of the Brilliant Lions Club share that same sentiment.

Wellsburg and Brilliant were always seperated by water, but the two towns will forever be connected now because of one bridge.

The two organizations met on Thursday night to take some time to talk about two time capsules that were buried just east of the bridge and its contents.

The time capsules contain items that mean so much to both of these towns.

Haas says the Wellsburg Kiwanis also wanted to say thank you to the Brilliant Lions Club for adding items to their town’s memorabilia into two historic containers for people to see many years from now.

He says there was such an outpouring of support by residents in both communities that organizers had to have a second capsule made.

Haas says more than 300 items were placed into the special containers to bring these two towns together.

Through working on this project to get the time capsule together we’ve worked together quite a bit and we made great strides, nothing but good things ahead.” Frank Haas, Wellsburg Kiwanis Club

I think we’ll be able to see each other and visit each town and participate or eat in the restaurants. It is just going to make it a lot better for us to communicate I believe. Butch Ford, Brilliant Lions Club

Haas says the capsules are made out of a very high density plastic and made by the Eagle Manufacturing Company out of Wellsburg.

The time capsules will be opened 50 years from now in the year 2071 and will clearly show how the two communities formed this bond.