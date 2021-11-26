Wellsburg residents are getting into the holiday spirit starting with their town parade this weekend

WELLSBURG, W.Va.- (WTRF) What a lovely November night to attend this year’s MainStreet Bank and the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Friday night, the parade route extended from 26th Street and Charles Street to Town Square.

More than 100 people lined the streets for tonight’s festivities.

Following the parade, those in attendance were able to take a photo or two with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Town Square.

Children and adults enjoyed a hot chocolate and a hot dog.

Vendors, who caught the attention of almost everyone, included parishioners from the Christ Episcopal Church handed out a hand santitizer, a lip balm for the chilly months ahead, and an invitiation to join members for a Christmas Eve service.

“Any small town event is big in Wellsburg and it’s one that people look forward to especially after the pandemic and not having it last year. We’ve had over 100 units this year despite the cold weather. We’ve had a great outcome. It’s been great so far and we’re happy that people have come out. It’s been a big hit.” Luke Diserio, Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce President

On Saturday from 10 AM until 6 PM residents and out of towners, can attend the Wellsburg Winter Wonderland Hometown Holiday Market in Central Park.

Also on Saturday, people can catch Wellsburg’s Light-Up Night in Central Park.

Light-Up Night at 5:30 PM.