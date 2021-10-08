Welty Home residents took part in the Senior Olympics

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – They started with the passing of the ceremonial torch—one with a crepe paper flame.

Then they went on to five events—the dart throw, dodge ball, discus throw, a memory match game and balloon volleyball.

It was the wrap-up of a week-long series of events to celebrate Assisted Living Week.

“On Monday, the staff and residents mismatched their clothes,” said David Callihan, activities aide. “Through The Decades was the theme. Tuesday was 80s day. We all wore 80s garb, lots of big hair and neon. Wednesday was Hawaii day—lots of ahoha fun there.”

He said Thursday was farm day, and residents were visited by a couple of live chickens.

Callihan says activities are important for residents, to keep them active, physically and mentally.